Sadeqa Johnson on her novel 'The House of Eve'

The lives of two Black women in the 1950s intersect over pregnancy and adoption. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Sadeqa Johnson about her novel, "The House of Eve."

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.