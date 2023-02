#2316: State Capitals for $100, Alex : The Best of Car Talk MIT boasts 98 Nobel Laureates among its ranks. Just a notch below them are our two knuckleheads who have been recognized as 'distinguished' MIT alums... by 'US' magazine. Practically the same, we think. Hear what the boys think about that and a few car problems on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

