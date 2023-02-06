How former presidents have tried to use the State of the Union address in their favor

Past presidents have used their post-midterm State of the Union address to try to propel their agenda through a divided Congress — and use it as a springboard for an eventual re-election message.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.