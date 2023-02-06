How a young musician inspired Jazz Hands for Autism nearly a decade ago

Jazz Hands for Autism is a Southern California-based nonprofit that provides music training, vocational development and job placement assistance for musicians with autism.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.