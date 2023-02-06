Beyoncé has now captured more Grammy awards than any other artist

Beyoncé is now the Recording Academy's GOAT. She won four Grammy awards Sunday night for her album RENAISSANCE — bringing her career total to 32. Harry Styles won album of the year.

