An Eurasian eagle-owl named Flaco has escaped New York's Central Park Zoo

Flaco got out after his enclosure was vandalized. He's been spotted on a Fifth Avenue sidewalk and around Central Park. The Zoo is attempting to lure the large owl back with some favorite treats.

