People want the pandemic and their loved ones who died of COVID to be memorialized

Three years after COVID-19 arrived in the U.S., some who have lost loved ones want them and the pandemic to be memorialized.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.