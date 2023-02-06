Slowly releasing chemicals from the derailed train in Ohio could prevent an explosion

In Ohio, officials are working to prevent any major explosion from the wreckage of a Friday night train derailment that occurred in a small town near the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.