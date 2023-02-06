Neo-Nazi leader and Maryland woman charged in plot to wipe out Baltimore's power grid

Federal prosecutors have charged a neo-Nazi leader and a Maryland woman with conspiring to attack power stations near Baltimore.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.