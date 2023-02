#2317: The Hyperbaric Chamber of Love : The Best of Car Talk Scott and Amy are taking a ski trip to the Colorado Mountains. Unfortunately, Scott's old car has a loose exhaust manifold and after several hours of exposure to CO fumes Scott and Amy land in the hospital instead of on the slopes. What are the chances for romance in the 'Hyperbaric Chamber of Love'? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2317: The Hyperbaric Chamber of Love

Scott and Amy are taking a ski trip to the Colorado Mountains. Unfortunately, Scott's old car has a loose exhaust manifold and after several hours of exposure to CO fumes Scott and Amy land in the hospital instead of on the slopes. What are the chances for romance in the 'Hyperbaric Chamber of Love'? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.