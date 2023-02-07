Accessibility links
Customers will be charged at AMC Theatres depending on where they choose to sit AMC Theatres will charge more to sit in the middle of the auditorium, and less to sit on the front rows. The pricing model has already been implemented in select U.S. markets.

AMC Theatres will soon charge according to where you choose to sit

People walk by the AMC 34th Street theater on March 5, 2021, in New York. AMC Theaters, the nation's largest movie theater chain, on Monday unveiled a new pricing scheme in which seat location determines how much your movie ticket costs. Seats in the middle will cost a dollar or two more, while seats in the front row will be slightly cheaper. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP hide caption

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

AMC Theatres will begin setting their ticket prices according to where patrons choose to sit in the auditorium, under its Sightline initiative, the company announced Monday.

Seats on the front row are considered Value Sightline seats and cost less, while seats in the middle are called Preferred Sightline seats and will cost more. The remaining parts of the theater are Standard Sightline seats and will cost the price of a standard admission ticket.

Those who are members of AMC Stubs A-List, the top tier of the company's reward program, can select Preferred Sightline seats for no extra cost.

Sightline-priced tickets will apply to all showtimes after 4 p.m., but is not applicable during the company's $5 Discount Tuesdays.

The new pricing structure has already been rolled out in select markets across the country, and will be implemented at all locations before the end of the year.

"Sightline at AMC more closely aligns AMC's seat pricing approach to that of many other entertainment venues, offering experienced-based pricing and another way for moviegoers to find value at the movies," Executive Vice President Eliot Hamlisch said.