Audiences are asked to not sing out loud during the musical 'The Bodyguard'

Whitney Houston is known for the song "I Will Always Love You." King's theatre in Scotland asks audiences not to out-sing performers during the show, which is based on the film starring Houston.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. When this song - made famous by Whitney Houston - comes on, it's sometimes impossible not to sing along. But there are times when maybe you shouldn't, like when you're in the audience of the musical "The Bodyguard." The King's Theatre in Glasgow, Scotland, is reminding audiences not to out-sing performers during the show, which is based on the film starring Houston and features some of her greatest hits.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU")

WHITNEY HOUSTON: (Singing) I will always...

FADEL: It's MORNING EDITION.

