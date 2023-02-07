Fenkl's 'Skull Water' delves into friendship, belonging and displacement

NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with author Heinz Insu Fenkl about his novel Skull Water, which is based on many of his own experiences in South Korea in the 1970s.

