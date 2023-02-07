South Africa's power grid is collapsing and outages are disrupting the economy

South Africa's power crisis is crippling one of Africa's biggest economies and threatening the reelection prospects of the ruling party: the African National Congress.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.