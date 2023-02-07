Everything leading up to Rihanna's Halftime Show

This weekend Rihanna will perform on the world's biggest stage as the halftime headliner at the Super Bowl. Yet, in 2019 she turned down the gig because she said there were things within the NFL she could not support. Brittany sits down with NPR's Code Switch's Gene Demby to discuss if Rihanna's previous concerns were addressed and why she might need to step up to the mic.



You can find more of Gene's reporting on the NFL by checking out NPR's Code Switch.



