Fresh Air Best Of: Laura Poitras & Nan Goldin / Jazz Pianist Brad Mehldau Best Of: Laura Poitras & Nan Goldin / Jazz Pianist Brad Mehldau Listen · 48:27 48:27 The new Oscar-nominated documentary, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, focuses on world-famous photographer Nan Goldin, her life, her work, and the protests she led at museums that accepted funding from the Sackler family. Their company, Purdue Pharma, manufactured and unscrupulously marketed OxyContin. We'll talk with Goldin and director Laura Poitras.



Book critic Maureen Corrigan reviews Up With the Sun, by Thomas Mallon.



One of the most acclaimed jazz pianists of his generation, Brad Mehldau sits down at the piano, for music and conversation. His album, Your Mother Should Know, interprets songs by The Beatles.