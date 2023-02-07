Biden's speech comes with opioid epidemic having become a deadly public health crisis

As President Biden gives his State of the Union address, his administration is struggling to stem a devastating wave of fentanyl deaths. Here's how the opioid crisis has evolved in deadly ways.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.