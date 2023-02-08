In Hong Kong, democracy activists who took part in a primary election go on trial

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Our next guest lived for years in Hong Kong. He knows leaders of its pro-democracy movement. And when university professor Michael Davis thinks of that movement today, he can only shake his head.

MICHAEL DAVIS: Virtually all of my friends in Hong Kong are in jail. So that's the way it is.

INSKEEP: I'm thinking of a John Prine song that has a line, all my friends are dead or in jail. That's you.

DAVIS: (Laughter) That's sadly true. I just changed a little bit. They're in jail or in exile.

INSKEEP: Davis himself has left Hong Kong, but he is following the trial of 16 pro-democracy activists there. When Britain handed control of the territory to China in 1997, China committed to respect its autonomy for 50 years until 2047. But a crackdown on civil liberties came less than halfway through that period. To Davis, the charges against his friends show that little remains of Hong Kong's independent courts.

DAVIS: They conducted an unofficial primary, which is something that has been done before in Hong Kong, basically to narrow down within a kind of fractured opposition candidates to run against the pro-government candidates. They wanted to win the elections. Their crime is, I guess, democracy in a way.

INSKEEP: And this was a period where there were democratically elected offices in Hong Kong. The chief of the area was appointed by Beijing, effectively. But there were elections for other offices.

DAVIS: Yes, exactly. And half of the legislature was directly elected. My colleague Benny Tai - actually, he's the No. 1 guy on their list to send to jail for life - he's also a good friend - but he had the idea that - 'cause they always were in the minority in LegCo even though they won the majority of votes. So the idea was if they could work together carefully and use some of the functional seats also to get seats that way, that they win as many direct seats as possible, they might get a majority for the first time and be able to use basic law of rules that would allow them to push the government.

INSKEEP: What was the legal context that turned this seemingly democratic activity into a crime?

DAVIS: They're claiming that they're basically trying to overthrow the government because if they win the election, the majority they're going for, then they could block the government's budget. So they were going to try to use the basic law rules to push the government. And their overall objective, of course, is that Beijing carry out its promises regarding democratic reform in Hong Kong.

INSKEEP: Ah. And that in the minds of the authorities became a crime against the state.

DAVIS: Right.

INSKEEP: Did the defendants, so far as you know, think they were defying the law by holding this primary?

DAVIS: I think they did not. This followed on the heels of the massive protests of 2019. So it was a kind of excitable political environment. And I think the idea was, well, yeah, let's win this election - you know? - according to the rules. Let's use the rules that apply and see what we can do.

INSKEEP: What happened instead?

DAVIS: One is that they did that. About 600,000 Hong Kong people voted in this unofficial primary. Candidates were chosen that would lead the pan-democratic camp in the promised election. And then the government canceled the election. They, in effect, said that COVID was the reason, but nobody really took that seriously 'cause other countries, even the United States itself, was conducting elections in the face of COVID. So then they had to get rid of the election, put it back a year, and then they changed the rules, where only patriots can run in elections in Hong Kong.

INSKEEP: They redefined patriots to mean people who agree with Beijing. Is that right?

DAVIS: Right, essentially that. If you oppose the national security law, you did anything, they set up vetting committees to oversee every candidate. They even have the police investigate them.

INSKEEP: When did this then become a criminal case?

DAVIS: Well, then they were all arrested, 53 originally. Only 47 were charged. And then 33 for most of the past two years were in jail, denied bail because the national security law also has a provision creating a presumption against bail, which is kind of contrary to the common-law tradition in Hong Kong, which applies the principle of you're innocent until proven guilty, which is why bail is relevant, OK? So they spent all this time in jail, I guess, under severe pressure in a way. So most of them eventually pleaded guilty. There are 16 left who are actually going to trial.

INSKEEP: I suppose you do not have any leverage as a suspect within the United States to bargain for a lower sentence with a guilty plea because you have no assurance of maybe getting off in court, do you?

DAVIS: Right. Well, it's really kind of confusing for the defendants because it's not even clear up front which of the crimes they're being charged with. It's subversion. But at the same time, the question becomes, are they going to be charged as a principal, or are they going to be charged as someone in a lesser role? And then there's an idea that comes out of a recent interpretation by Beijing that if the government says something involves national security, then the court cannot question that. So the basic defense that I'm just engaging in free speech or my political rights may fail simply because the government has already said that this involves national security.

INSKEEP: This is another term like patriots. National security is defined in such a way that you're guilty by definition.

DAVIS: Almost. Yeah.

INSKEEP: Do you know any of the 16 people who have yet to plead guilty, who have rejected the charges?

DAVIS: Well, the one I know the most is Lam Cheuk-ting, who was a legislator. Earlier I had taught at the Chinese university, and he was my student there. He's just a dedicated member of the community. He's always out working for people. Even during some of the protests, he would try to show up and moderate between the police and the protesters so that, you know, people would not engage in violence and so on. He was rewarded in a Yuen Long protest - with that by being charged himself with a crime. So he's a very, dedicated - which is true, quite frankly, of a lot of the people being charged under the national security law, not only in this case, but in others, that they're the kind of people that really care about their community and stand up for it.

INSKEEP: Does the rest of the world have any leverage other than marking the reality of this event and trying not to forget it?

DAVIS: Yes, I think - you know, I teach human rights. So my students, I tell them that a lot of times human rights work is reporting; it's exposing, is drawing attention to an issue because sometimes you don't have leverage with governments that violate human rights in extreme ways. But you want to keep the pressure up. And I think it's very important for Hong Kong that your attention in the media and official attention continues. So I think that's the way it has to be done.

INSKEEP: Michael Davis, thanks very much for the information.

DAVIS: You're welcome.

INSKEEP: By the way, according to some sources, John Prine saying all my friends are not dead or in jail. Listen for yourself and decide.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.