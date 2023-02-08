LeBron James holds NBA's career scoring record, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

LeBron James is now the NBA's all-time scoring leader. He passed the record of 38,387 points held by Hall-of-Fame center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar since 1984. James did it in fewer games and minutes played.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.