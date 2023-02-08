Search and rescue operations in Antakya, Turkey, are incredibly dangerous

One of the worst hit parts of the earthquake zone, is the southern Turkish city of Antakya. Building after building is flattened, and one of the city's hospitals is on its side.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.