How to avoid being scammed when you want to donate to a charity

With the devastation in Turkey and Syria mounting, people around the world are sending financial donations to the region. But how can you identify the best and more reputable charities?

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.