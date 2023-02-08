Pest control technician finds 700 pounds of acorns in the wall of California home

After getting a call about an insect problem, Nick Castro cut into a wall to find tens of thousands of acorns. Castro thinks woodpeckers spent years collecting, storing and snacking on the acorns.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.