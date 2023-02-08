Conductor Gustavo Dudamel will leave Los Angeles for the New York Philharmonic

NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Deborah Borda, CEO of the New York Philharmonic, about conductor Gustavo Dudamel leaving the Los Angeles Philharmonic to lead New York's top orchestra.

