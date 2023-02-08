What We Learned From Biden's 2023 State Of The Union Speech

Enlarge this image toggle caption Win McNamee/Getty Images Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Joe Biden gave his second State of the Union speech Tuesday night. It was his first since Republicans have taken control of the House of Representatives.

Biden was expected to discuss unity, the state of the economy, and the administration's accomplishments in the last two years.

Peter Wehner used to write speeches for former President George W. Bush. This is what he told NPR:

This speech is undoubtedly being seen in the White House as part of the reelect effort. And what that means is this is a kind of speech that begins to lay out the broad contours of a reelection campaign.

Later on in the episode, we get into the background of political speechwriting.

It's easy to forget that for every speech delivered by political figures in Washington, a person – or more likely a team of people – put their minds and pens together to write it.

But this detailed, coordinated effort isn't just for major speeches, like the State of the Union.

What exactly goes into crafting the perfect speech? And in an increasingly polarized political landscape, how is the role of speech shifting?

We pose your questions to a panel of political speechwriters.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.