What We Learned From Biden's 2023 State Of The Union Speech : 1A President Joe Biden gave his second State of the Union speech Tuesday night. It was his first since Republicans have taken control of the House of Representatives.

The State of the Union is a chance for the U.S. president to address a large and wide television audience. Last year, Biden's speech amassed more than 38 million viewers.

We discuss key takeaways from the address.

Later, we take a look at the behind-the-scenes of what goes into writing a presidential speech.

How do you craft the perfect speech? And in an increasingly polarized political landscape, how is the role of speech shifting?

We pose your questions to a panel of political speechwriters.

1A

Listen · 1:24:07
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress in the U.S. Capitol's House Chamber. Win McNamee/Getty Images hide caption

Win McNamee/Getty Images

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress in the U.S. Capitol's House Chamber.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Joe Biden gave his second State of the Union speech Tuesday night. It was his first since Republicans have taken control of the House of Representatives.

Biden was expected to discuss unity, the state of the economy, and the administration's accomplishments in the last two years.

Peter Wehner used to write speeches for former President George W. Bush. This is what he told NPR:

This speech is undoubtedly being seen in the White House as part of the reelect effort. And what that means is this is a kind of speech that begins to lay out the broad contours of a reelection campaign.

Later on in the episode, we get into the background of political speechwriting.

It's easy to forget that for every speech delivered by political figures in Washington, a person – or more likely a team of people – put their minds and pens together to write it.

But this detailed, coordinated effort isn't just for major speeches, like the State of the Union.

What exactly goes into crafting the perfect speech? And in an increasingly polarized political landscape, how is the role of speech shifting?

We pose your questions to a panel of political speechwriters.

