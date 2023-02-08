The actual state of the economy, after conflicting reports in last night's speeches

President Biden and Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders had different takes on the state of the economy last night. By many measures, the economy is improving, but many Americans don't feel that way.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.