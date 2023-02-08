From streetwear to red carpets, a new exhibit traces the evolution of hip hop fashion

NPR's Juana Summers visits a new exhibit at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City that celebrates 50 years of fashion in hip hop music.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.