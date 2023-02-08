Cops shared photo of beaten Tyre Nichols and 'bragged' about encounter, reviews show

New documents are revealing more about the case against five Memphis cops charged in Tyre Nichols' death. They are accused of not activating their body cams and sharing a photo of the injured man.

