As Turkey earthquake death toll grows, so does criticism of the Turkish government

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Brookings Institution visiting fellow Asli Aydintasbas about whether policy failures and building shortcuts in Turkey may have contributed to the earthquake's death toll.

