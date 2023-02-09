Kim Jong Un made another rare public appearance alongside his daughter Kim Ju Ae

NPR's Leila Fadel talks to the Wilson Center's Jean Lee about North Korea's leader and his nine-year-old daughter appearing at a military banquet. Many believe he's grooming her to be his successor.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.