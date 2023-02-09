Emergency services in Mifflin County, Pa., freed a child from a cake pan

Quinnley was playing with an angel food cake pan, whose middle section was removed, and put her head through the pan and got stuck. Her mom called firefighters who used tin snips to free the toddler.

