When you think of ballet, Black Sabbath probably doesn't come to mind

A ballet featuring music from the heavy metal band opens later this year in England. Guitarist Tony Iommi told the BBC he appreciates the art form, even if he's never been to the ballet.

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. A Martínez. When you think ballet, perhaps you imagine Tchaikovsky, Stravinsky or maybe...

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "PARANOID")

BLACK SABBATH: (Singing) Finished with my woman...

MARTÍNEZ: ...Black Sabbath. A ballet featuring music from the heavy metal band opens later this year in England. The band - they're all in. The guitarist Tony Iommi told the BBC he appreciates the art form, even if he hasn't yet been to a ballet. Hey, there was a "Black Swan" movie, so why not a Black Sabbath ballet? It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.