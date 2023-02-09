When you think of ballet, Black Sabbath probably doesn't come to mind

A ballet featuring music from the heavy metal band opens later this year in England. Guitarist Tony Iommi told the BBC he appreciates the art form, even if he's never been to the ballet.

