Remembering David Crosby

Enlarge this image toggle caption Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Music legend David Crosby passed away last month after a long illness. He was 81.

Crosby's work paved the way for the folk rock movement. He was a founding member of The Byrds, and performed at Woodstock as a member of. Crosby was also an award winning solo musician in his own right, and he's been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice.

Crosby worked continuously throughout the entirety of his career. He released an album in 2021, was the subject of a documentary in 2019 and put out a live record this past December. He was an outspoken advocate for the causes he believed in, which included tweeting about subjects from music to climate change as recently as a day or two before he passed.

We're remembering David Crosby by revisiting our 2016 interview with the late music icon. During the conversation, Crosby talked about the music he was exposed to growing up and when he first started singing. He also talked about his time with the Byrds and why he was eventually thrown out of the band. Plus, he shared his hot take on hip-hop and his thoughts about the genre.

This interview originally aired in November of 2016.