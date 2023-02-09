Junk food abounds on YouTube videos for kids

Child influencers have huge followings on social media. A new study finds that their videos are frequently exposing their young viewers to junk foods like candy, salty snacks and sugary drinks.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.