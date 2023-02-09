Southwest Airlines was in the hot seat at a Senate hearing over its recent meltdown

A Senate hearing Thursday explored the causes and impacts of recent air travel disruptions. Some Democrats called for an airline passengers bill of rights that would include big payouts for delays.

