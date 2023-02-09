Why a majority-Black city could wind up with a new white-appointed court system

NPR's Juana Summer's speaks with Jackson, Miss., Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba on a new bill that would allow the state to create a separate court system for a district in the city.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.