'This Is Why' it was a tough road to Paramore's new album Hayley Williams was just a teenager when her band Paramore became a pop-punk favorite – now in her 30s, Paramore is back with an album that shows pop/punk can age gracefully. It's called This Is Why.

Enlarge this image

Hayley Williams performs with Paramore during the When We Were Young music festival on Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Review-Journal/TNS

Hayley Williams performs with Paramore during the When We Were Young music festival on Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Review-Journal/TNS

"The impression that Paramore-slash-I have given off in the past," says singer Hayley Williams, "is one that's very bubbly, and colorful – and that's not really how I am."

Williams co-founded her band, Paramore, nearly two decades ago. Now 34, she's become a towering pop-punk-cultural figure both within the group and in her own right through solo albums, collaborations and the charismatic, ever-present heart on her sleeve.

Today, Paramore releases its sixth album, This Is Why. Williams joined Morning Edition to talk about its fraught backstory, including her struggles with mental health and the male gaze, and the complicated return of the song "Misery Business" to Paramore's live shows.

