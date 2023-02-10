Burt Bacharach, one of the world's most accomplished songwriters, dies at 94

Bacharach's career spanned seven decades and was noted for his collaborations with Dionne Warwick, Aretha Franklin, Tom Jones and many others. He penned more than 70 Top-40 hits.

