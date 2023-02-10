Titanic is in theaters now to celebrate its 25th anniversary

The movie, which chronicles the ill-fated voyage of "the ship of dreams," premiered in 1997. Titanic spent 15 weeks on top of the box office and won 11 Oscars.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.