Brazil's president hopes to revive ties with the U.S. during White House visit

Brazil's new leader Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva meets Friday with President Biden. The two presidents have a lot in common — both Brazil and the U.S. suffered attacks by right-wing extremists.

