The News Roundup For February 10, 2023

Enlarge this image toggle caption Mehmet Kacmaz/Getty Images Mehmet Kacmaz/Getty Images

On Tuesday, a group gathered in front of the Capitol to call for GOP Rep. George Santos' removal from Congress. The group included some of his constituents and several Democratic lawmakers. Santos has admitted to fabricating parts of his personal and professional biography in the run-up to his election. A former prospective staffer also accused Santos of sexual misconduct earlier this week.

President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union. Intrusions by Republicans and ad-libs by the former Delaware senator made for a feisty address.

A Neo-Nazi has been charged by the FBI for attacking power stations in Maryland as part of a plot to wipe out the state's power grid.

A devastating earthquake shook southern Turkey and northern Syria this week causing widespread destruction and death. Rescue efforts are underway, but international politics and regional conflicts have made responding to the disaster complicated.

A second Chinese spy balloon has been identified, this time floating over South America. A Chinese Community Party military spokesperson claims the balloon was used for flight tests.

Following a rash of drug overdose deaths, the Canadian province of British Columbia will no longer criminally charge people for possessing small amounts of hard drugs.

Michigan Radio Program Director Zoe Clark, POLITICO Senior Editor Anita Kumar, and The Washington Post's White House Editor Naftali Bendavid join us for the discussion of domestic headlines.

For the global portion of the News Roundup we're joined by Foreign Policy Deputy Editor Jennifer Williams, Center for the Study of the Presidency and Congress Senior Fellow James Kitfield, and Bloomberg's Emerging Tech Reporter Katrina Manson.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.