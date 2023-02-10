Everything to know going into this year's Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles face off Sunday, Feb. 12 in Phoenix in Super Bowl 57.



The official kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. local time on Sunday. And to help you prepare, we've gathered everything you need to know about the game, the prep and the aftermath with some help from our member stations KCUR in Kansas City and WHYY in Philadelphia.

Plus, along with the big game in Arizona, Sunday will also be Puppy Bowl 2023. Once again, dozens of adorable pups face off, as Team Ruff tries to defeat the 2022 champs, Team Fluff.

The Firsts

This game will be full of firsts, on and off the field.

The history

The game day prep

Billy Penn at WHYY breaks down all the high-profile Super Bowl bets between Philly and Kansas City — from mayors to senators, and from hospitals to zoos.

One of those bets is between WHYY and KCUR, who couldn't resist a friendly food-related wager:



The Food



What to watch for during the game

As NPR's Becky Sullivan explains,

This year's matchup is a battle of heavyweights. Both teams finished the regular season atop the standings at 14-3. Both were the #1 seed in their conference. And now, both have won two playoff games to arrive here in the Super Bowl.

Here are five storylines to watch for a Super Bowl between heavyweights: the Chiefs and Eagles.



Plus: 'He Gets Us': A Kansas campaign spent $20 million on Super Bowl ads to rebrand Jesus Christ





The halftime show

This year's halftime headliner is the one and only Rihanna. Back in 2019, she turned down the gig in solidarity with former San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick. Listen to It's Been A Minute's Brittany Luse and Code Switch's Gene Demby discuss if Rihanna's previous concerns were addressed and why she might need to step up to the mic.



And, in anticipation of the halftime show, check out WBEZ's Making Rihanna series, which looks at the Barbadian national hero's rise to stardom.

After the Game

Should the Eagles win:

Should the Chiefs win:

If the team's 2020 victory party is any indication,, it will be quite the celebration in KC should the Chiefs take home the Vince Lombardi Trophy this year. Check out highlights from the 2020 parade here.



Either way:

Don't bet on Kansas making much money from all that Super Bowl gambling.

Hundreds of thousands of football fans will head to Kansas City in April to witness the 2023 NFL Draft. The National Football League released its first renderings Friday of how Kansas City's iconic Union Station will transform.

NPR's Emily Alfin Johnson, Natalie Escobar and Kaitlyn Radde produced this piece, with help from KCUR's Gabe Rosenberg and WHYY's Maria Pulcinella.