'Red Baron' artist whose sculptures adorned San Francisco Bay pier posts has died

The "Red Baron" artist Tyler James Hoare has died at 82. For decades, he placed whimsical sculptures of biplanes, submarines and pirate ships on pier posts in the San Francisco Bay.

