Ever sing to your dog? One TikTok account shows just how universal it is

One musician on Instagram and TikTok has made a name for himself off something many of us do in the privacy of our own homes — singing made up songs to our dogs.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.