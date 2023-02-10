Ukraine alleges that Putin was involved in 2014 Malaysia passenger jet downing

Investigators into the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over eastern Ukraine alleged this week that Putin was directly involved. The incident led to 298 civilian deaths from 16 countries.

