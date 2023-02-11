Aid is trickling through for a town in southern Turkey affected by the earthquake

A visit to a town in southern Turkey, where aid is beginning to come through to help survivors recover from the massive earthquake earlier this week.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.