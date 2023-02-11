Patrick Bringley on his book 'All the Beauty in the World'

Patrick Bringley found solace and healing while working as a guard at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art. NPR's Scott Simon talks with Bringley about his book, "All the Beauty in the World."

