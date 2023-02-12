How to get creative on Valentine's Day

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to freelance journalist Brigitt Earley about creative Valentine's Day plans for those who are tired of the same old same old.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.