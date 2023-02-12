Fan letters sent to 'Spider-Man' Peter Parker's address are now on display at a museum

Peter Parker was given a real address in one issue of the "Spider-Man" comic. Over the years, fans have sent letters to the Queens, N.Y., address and now some are on display at a museum.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.