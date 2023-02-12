A Syrian doctor on earthquake rescue efforts

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Dr. Mohamed Al-Abrash, a surgeon at Idlib Central Hospital, about what it's been like to treat patients in northwestern Syria after last Monday's deadly earthquake.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.